Tommy Tiernan lands new job in major career shake-up

Tommy Tiernan has landed a new job, marking a major career shake-up for the comedian, which is going to be “class.”

It has been announced that the 55-year-old will take the Abbey Theatre stage in Dublin this summer in the world premiere of The Cave.

With a cast of just three, Tommy will play Archie alongside Judith Roddy as Helen and Aaron Monaghan as Bopper.

Written by Kevin Barry, The Cave is “an unforgettable black comedy” and will be directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Artistic Director, Caitríona McLaughlin.

The play’s synopsis reads: “We meet the McRae brothers in a dead zone in the mountains of South County Sligo. Sleeping rough in a cave and in trouble with the law, Archie and Bopper are running out of road.”

“This desperate pair have only each other to rely on as they try to restart their van, their lives and their WiFi connection.”

This production announcement was met with floods of support, and author Ciaran McMenamin commented on the Abbey’s post: “Class. Xx”

This brand new production will run at Abbey from 6 June to 18 July 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

Of course, Tommy is no stranger to acting, as he is widely known for his role as Gerry in the beloved sitcom Derry Girls.

In addition to this, he is the host of The Tommy Tiernan Show, in which he sits down with a wide variety of guests from all different walks of life.

He welcomes and interviews his guests without any preparation or knowledge of who will be joining him until they meet in studio.