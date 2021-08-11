Tommy Tiernan celebrates 12 years of marriage with wife Yvonne

The couple tied the knot back in 2009

Tommy Tiernan celebrated 12 years of marriage with his wife Yvonne this week.

The couple tied the knot at Castle Leslie in Co. Monaghan on August 9, 2009.

Marking their 12 year anniversary on Instagram, Yvonne shared a sweet snap of them on the beach in Barna, Co Galway.

She captioned the post: “12 Years Mr & Mrs #grateful #weddinganniversary.”

A host of famous faces wished the couple well in the comment section.

Radio presenter Louise McSharry wrote: “Congrats!”

Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy, who attended their 2009 wedding, also commented: “Congratulations to you both , great great memories of the whole shebang.”

Tommy and Yvonne have been together since 2002, and share three children.

The comedian is also father to three children from his previous relationship with Jayme Street.