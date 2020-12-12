Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins filmed having huge row on Dubai holiday

The Love Island stars are currently on holiday with their partners Molly-Mae Hague and Chris Taylor

Molly-Mae Hague filmed her boyfriend Tommy Fury having a huge row with their pal Maura Higgins on Friday night.

The trio are currently in Dubai with Maura’s new beau Chris Taylor, who she went public with last month.

The videos were posted on Molly’s Instagram Story, and showed Tommy and Maura shouting at each other while Chris awkwardly sat in between them.

The 21-year-old captioned the post: “Chris has joined my world of listening to their shouting matches.”

Unbothered by their row, Molly could be heard laughing in the background, as Maura shouted: “Oh my god, you’re SO annoying!”

The Irish beauty has become close friends with Molly and Tommy since they left the Love Island villa last year – but their friendship has raised eyebrows in the past.

When Maura entered the Love Island villa last summer, the Longford native had her sights set on the boxer, and tried to initiate a romance with him.

However, Tommy ultimately rejected Maura’s advances and ended up in a relationship with Molly-Mae – which is still going strong.

Since then, the trio have become close pals, and back in July, Molly-Mae addressed fans’ concerns over Maura hanging out with Tommy.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Molly was asked if she’s watched back scenes of Maura and Tommy flirting on Love Island.

The 21-year-old replied: “Yes I have, and I’ve had so many messages and seen so many articles about Maura being here and hanging with me and Tommy and stuff…”

“But you guys need to understand that it’s really OK. When that Maura and Tommy situation happened in Love Island, me and Maura didn’t even know each other then, we weren’t even friends.”

“It’s a different story if it’s your mate, Jesus that’s a no go. It’s really not deep, we weren’t friends when it happened.”

Molly went on to joke that while it was OK back then, she wouldn’t be happy if Maura “tried to go for him now”.

She added: “But yeah guys don’t stress about that one, Tommy and Maura are like brother and sister now.”

“I know it seems weird to some of you guys and I get that some of you find it weird, but for us three it’s really not, we’re literally like best mates.”