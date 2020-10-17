TodayFM listeners share their disappointment – after Mario Rosenstock’s show is cancelled

Fans of the show have expressed their outrage on social media

TodayFM listeners have shared their disappointment, after Mario Rosenstock announced his ‘Sunday Roast’ show has been cancelled.

The comedian has admitted he’s “sad” over the news, but confirmed he will continue to work on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show’s ‘Gift Grub’ feature.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian wrote: “A little bit of news, Due to circumstances beyond my control, I’m sad to say Mario’s Sunday Roast on TodayFM has come to an end.”

“We’ve had a great, make that a wonderful, two and a half years with growing numbers and even an IMRO nomination this year.”

A bit of news …..👇 pic.twitter.com/gRrRVygQOS — Mario Rosenstock (@GiftGrubMario) October 16, 2020

“I’m disappointed, but I will of course continue my day job doing Gift Grub on Ian Dempsey.”

Mario finished his statement by thanking the ‘Sunday Roast’ producers Patrick Haughey and Ruth Devaney, and said he “loved every minute of it”.

After sharing the news on Twitter, many listeners expressed their outrage over the decision.

One Twitter user wrote: “NO!!!! This was my Sunday morning listen while I was preparing the Sunday Roast at home (and podcasts if I missed it). What is with this Sunday morning slot?”

Another commented: “Sad to read this, loved tuning in on a Sunday morning, the variety of guests was refreshing. I especially loved the story behind the song segment! Don’t understand why they would cancel it. Hopefully we hear you present again soon!”

A third person wrote: “Disappointing to hear Mario. Show was one of my Sunday staples. Really enjoyed it. Someone doesn’t know when Todayfm are onto a good Sunday morning thing.”