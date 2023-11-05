Tipperary GAA’s Brendan Maher and former Miss Ireland Aoife Hannon announce they’re expecting their first child

Brendan Maher and Aoife Hannon have announced they’re expecting their first child.

The Tipperary senior hurler and former Miss Universe Ireland shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.

The couple shared a sweet photo of a polaroid selfie, holding the ultrasound of their baby.

They wrote: “We have a little baby due in March and we couldn’t be happier 🫶.”

A host of well-known faces flooded the comments section with congratulations.

Louise Cooney wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Roz Purcell penned: “Ah congrats 😍👏👏👏,” and Peter O’Mahony’s wife Jessica commented: “❤️❤️❤️.”

Brendan and Aoife tied the knot last year.