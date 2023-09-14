TikTok star Tadhg Fleming’s family joins the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Tadhg Fleming’s family has joined the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland.

The once-off special will air on Virgin Media One on Wednesday, September 20th at 9pm.

The show will see celebs from various strands of Irish life take to the sofa and react to the very best of television as it happens.

Tadhg said: “‘Hey Mom! LOOK I’m on the Telly watching the Telly.’”

”Cannot wait to dive into the gogglebox experience with the rest of the family!”

”We have been on a bit of a mad journey to past few years, but this is the cherry on top!”

”Popcorns on, dogs are in & PRESS PLAY!”