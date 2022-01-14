Ad
Thousands gather at vigils across the country for Ashling Murphy

Thousands of people have gathered at vigils across the country for Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday afternoon when she was murdered in broad daylight.

Hundreds of mourners attended a vigil outside the Dáil in Dublin at 4pm, the same time Ashling was attacked, to pay their respects on Friday.

Ashling, who worked as a primary school teacher, was a talented musician and traditional music was played at her vigil outside Leinster House this afternoon.

A number of people also delivered emotional tributes to Ashling, including one of her friends Grace Corrigan.

Vigils took place in counties across Ireland today, including Ashling’s hometown of Tullamore, with others planned for this weekend.

Attendees have been sharing photos and videos from the gatherings on social media, showing a country united in grief.

There has been an outpour of anger and sadness over Ashling’s death, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger and fear women face on a daily basis.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released and ruled out as a suspect.

According to the latest reports, Gardaí have now identified another person of interest.

Gardaí are appealing for people with information surrounding Ashling’s murder to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

