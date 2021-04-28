"I can't believe this is real..."

This social media star just got named dropped in the Dáil

Irish social media star Michael Fry just got name dropped in the Dáil.

The comedian took to Twitter earlier today to share a video of TD Thomas Pringle addressing Simon Harris’ new TikTok account.

In the clip, the Sinn Féin politician said: “We may also be making TikTok videos and getting the Tánaiste to make cameo appearances. That seems exactly like what our third level students need.”

“Minister Harris, maybe you’ll be releasing songs in an indie style as well to get Michael Fry to duet with them.”

I can’t believe this is real. Good man @ThomasPringleTD ! https://t.co/UiRV0IscZ7 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 28, 2021

Sharing the clip to Instagram, Michael wrote: “In true 2021 fever dream fashion, I have just been mentioned in the Dáil. Patiently waiting Simon Harris’ agent to get back to me.”

Michael has over 82.5k Twitter followers and 30.3k Instagram followers, and is best known for his indie remixes of viral Irish and UK moments.

His remixes include Nadine Coyle’s infamous age scandal, Eamon Dunphy’s Rod Liddle/Roy Keane rant and Big Brother’s ‘David’s Dead’ moment.

