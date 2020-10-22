This legendary music star will be on The Late Late Show this week

This legendary music star will be on The Late Late Show this...

The Late Late Show have added another A-list celebrity to this week’s lineup.

On Wednesday, RTÉ confirmed Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey would be appearing on Friday night’s show, who will chat to host Ryan Tubridy about his upcoming memoir – Greenlights.

Ryan will also be joined by music legend Bruce Springsteen, with the show sharing a teaser clip on Twitter.

The Late Late Show wrote: “This guest? You probably haven’t heard of him, a real up and comer we think Eh, it’s @springsteen”

In the teaser, it appears Bruce is discussing his upcoming album Letter To You, where he tells Ryan: “It’s just a general letter to my listeners, friends, fans, lovers, partners, audience, y’know…

“It’s just, it addresses, it’s who it may concern,” the singer laughed.

The full line-up for this Friday’s Late Late Show will be released later today.

The news comes after Ryan Tubridy revealed his plans to promote local business on The Late Late Show during lockdown.