This is why TWO main hosts are missing from Ireland AM

Two of Ireland AM’s main hosts are missing from the show this week.

Muireann O’Connell, Tommy Bowe and Alan Hughes usually present the breakfast programme from 7am until 10am, Mondays to Thursdays.

However, both Muireann and Tommy are absent from the Ireland AM couch this week.

Tommy hasn’t appeared on the show since July 17th, before he jetted to Australia for the British and Irish Lions tour.

Meanwhile, Muireann has been off-air this week, as she’s headed off on a much-needed holiday.

In their absence, Alan has been hosting the show with Siomha Ni Ruairc, who hosts Ireland AM at the weekends, and Ray Foley, who regularly fills in for the show’s hosts.

On Wednesday, they swapped out Ray for Karen Koster.

Similar to Ray, the presenter often stands in for the show’s hosts when they’re sick or on annual leave.

Karen previously hosted The Six O’Clock Show, but left at the end of 2023.