THIS is why The Late Late Show won’t air this week

The Late Late Show won’t air on RTÉ One on Friday night.

The chat show, hosted by Patrick Kielty, usually airs every Friday night, but there will be no episode on April 18th.

Due to Good Friday being tomorrow, RTÉ One is slightly changing it’s schedule.

The popular chat show will be back in its regular time slot the following week, on April 25.

Patrick spoke with Amanda Knox in-depth on last Friday’s Late Late Show about her experience reclaiming her name and reconstructing her life ten years after being acquitted of the murder of housemate Meredith Kercher.

So what will be on RTÉ One instead of The Late Late Show tonight?

The Late Late will be replaced at 9.35 pm. with the sports drama film Air, which stars Matt Damon and Viola Davis.

The movie tells the story of the life of Sonny Vaccaro, a shoe salesman who spearheaded Nike’s hunt for Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player in history.

The Last Right, a comedic drama about a man left in care of a stranger’s corpse, will air on RTÉ 2.

You can watch the most recent drama from the Celebrity Big Brother House on Virgin Media One, where hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu are evicting another housemate.