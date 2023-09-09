THIS is why Patrick Kielty didn’t speak to Ryan Tubridy about hosting The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has revealed he didn’t speak to Ryan Tubridy before taking The Late Late Show hosting gig.

The comedian will host his first episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme on Friday, September 15, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan stepped down from the role in March.

Speaking to Chic, Patrick revealed: “There was no chats with Ryan, there were no chats with Pat [Kenny]. I think that with a show like this, the decision of whether it fits you and what you want to do with it, it has to be yours.”

“I’m 52 now, and so for right or wrong, I think I’ve gotten to an age now where you have to make your own decisions and hopefully it works out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian admitted he was “humbled” and “excited” to be taking over as host of The Late Late Show.

“Growing up in Dundrum, Co. Down, whenever you were seven or eight — that was Friday night viewing; that was sitting on the arm of your dad’s chair [to watch it],” he recalled.

“Up North, we used to have two TV aerials,” Patrick explained. “There was on TV aerial that went to Belfast, which got you the BBC and British TV. But you needed the second aerial to actually get RTÉ.”

“This was in the ’80s and my job was to — there was a little switch that you had to flick underneath the TV to swap the two aerials. So Friday night for me, it was just flicking the aerial and sitting down and watching it.”

“I can’t tell you how humbled and excited I am about the whole thing, as somebody who grew up watching the show. And then when Gay was hosting it, that was pretty much my first TV appearance, on The Late Late Show.”

“And this Autumn, I was hoping to get on the show as a guest. I’ve a movie out in September called Ballywalter, with Seána Kerslake. This movie is being released on September 22.”

“They were saying to me, ‘do you think that you might get on The Late Late Show? That would be really good to push it,'” Patrick admitted.

“I said, ‘yeah, well, look — we’ll see what we can do’. Cut to, I’m now the host of The Late Late Show — and I think there’s a rule that you can’t interview yourself.”

Speaking about hosting his first The Late Late Show on Friday, September 15, the dad-of-two said: “[My wife] Cat [Deeley] and the boys — the boys will probably be at school, so I doubt that they’ll be coming over.”

“And then it’s also that weird thing of… because Cat also works in TV, she knows how busy a first show is and how there’s so much stuff that’s ticking along. She’ll probably come to one once we’re up and running.”

“When she was doing So You Think You Can Dance in LA, it was always that thing of, ‘you never come to the first one’. There’s so much stuff — you’re trying to get things right, and technical stuff and what’s the timing on that and all of these different things.”

“She’s definitely going to come to one, though.”

Speaking about The Late Late Toy Show, Patrick admitted his sons “still haven’t quite got their head around [the special]’s concept yet,” adding: “I’m not really sure how much I break them in on that one.”

“I think that could be a head explosion in the Kielty household for a five and seven year old.”

Patrick explained that kids living in Ireland are “completely and totally tuned into this idea of The Toy Show”, whereas his children “were born in America and they’ve been living in London”.

“I’m just trying to work out — you know, when you look at the sets for the Toy Show and all of the toys and everything else, and then I kind of look at how excited my boys get sometimes and I’m going, ‘do I really want to be letting those pair loose anywhere near this?’”

“‘The Late Late Show had to be cancelled last night as every show was pulled apart’!”

“There’s the excitement for me to be hosting the show, and then you’ve got that other thing where for them, coming down the track, there’s going to be a Toy Show in their life.”