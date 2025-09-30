This is why Hollywood star Bill Murray has been travelling around Ireland

We finally know why Hollywood star Bill Murray has been hanging around Ireland as of late.

The actor is filming a new six-part series, that will see him take on “some of the Emerald Isle’s most iconic courses in a love letter to both the game and the place that shaped the Murray clan.”

Commissioned by BBC Factual Entertainment, BBC Northern Ireland, and Paramount+, the series has been described as “wildly original, unpredictable and profoundly funny”.

“Joined by the extended Murray family, celebrity friends, and long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne, the journey moves from revelations to epiphanies — and the occasional wrong turn,” the BBC said.

“Off Course captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“The series offers an intimate portrait into a country whose stories, people and craic are just as unforgettable as Bill Murray himself. Golf is just the excuse!”

Bill Murray said: “I started out caddying, and golf was the best education I ever received. Ireland feels like the right place to put all that to work.

“They’ve got this wonderful word there, ‘craic,’ which means fun, but it means a lot of other things. A lot of good things. And this show will be about us finding it.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment Commissioning and Events, added: “This is a series full of humour, heart and adventure, set against some of the most beautiful backdrops imaginable – and we can’t wait for audiences to come along for the ride with Bill.”