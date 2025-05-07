This is why everyone’s talking about RTÉ’s Claire Byrne and her dog

RTÉ’s Claire Byrne has gone viral thanks to her beloved pooch, Cooper.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the broadcaster posted a hilarious video of her hoovering her dog.

She captioned the post: “Just the thing for the Bank Holiday Monday night fear. Cooper having a hoover groom.”

The presenter was later asked to appear on RTÉ 2FM with Doireann Garrihy, where she shared how she discovered Cooper’s love for being vacuumed.

Claire joked that she had “always wanted” to be on 2FM, but never thought it would be about hoovering her dog.

The RTÉ Radio 1 host then explained: “About a year ago I was hoovering the stairs and Cooper tends to sit half way up and he was lazily watching me do it.

“And I just thought, ‘Oh he seems to enjoy the hoover’, so I thought I’d try it on his back.”

“So that day I did it and he sat there and he was loving it.”

Claire said she forgot about it until last weekend when she was hoovering the house.

She told listeners that she decided to do some “bank holiday cleaning” when she found Cooper lying in front of the hoover again.

“And I thought, ‘Right he wants the hoover’, so I changed the attachment and then it became like therapeutic for me and him,” she laughed.

Claire hilariously admitted that she “hadn’t checked” her hoover bag since using it on Cooper, and joked: “I’d say there is enough hair in that bag to knit another dog.”

Doireann burst out laughing as Claire confessed, “He just absolutely loved it.”

The 2FM host then replied: “And that’s all that matters. We barely deserve dogs, they are so brilliant. I admire it.”

Listeners were very amused by the segment on the show, with one commenting, “Best thing on the Internet today 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another added: “Best bit of radio in ages! Claire Byrne and Cooper FTW!!!! Fyi cooper needs his own Instagram!”