This is why everyone’s talking about Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore

The Tipperary native made history at Cheltenham this week

Kendra Becker
Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore found herself trending on Twitter this week, thanks to her incredible performance at Cheltenham.

The 31-year-old won huge praise on social media after she became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

After securing her sixth win of the week earlier today, Rachael was on track to make history again by becoming the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Sadly, she lost out to Jack Kennedy aboard Minella Indo when it came to the big race, as Rachael came second with A Plus Tard.

Despite the disappointment, Rachael concluded the festival by becoming the first female to be crowned Top Jockey at Cheltenham.

The Tipperary native has since been dubbed a “hero” on social media, and branded an “inspiration to all young girls”.

