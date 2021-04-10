This is why CJ Stander was absent from The Late Late Show on Friday night

The rugby player didn't appear on the show after being announced as a guest

This is why CJ Stander was absent from The Late Late Show...

CJ Stander was noticeably absent from The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The rugby player was announced as a guest on Thursday morning, but viewers were left disappointed when he didn’t appear on the show last night.

After the programme ended, viewers took to Twitter to question why CJ was missing from the line-up.

The 31-year-old was set to speak to Ryan Tubridy about his recent retirement from professional rugby.

Instead, social media star Rachel Gorry appeared on the show as a last minute guest.

The 29-year-old opened up about the death of her husband Daniel, and the trolling she’s faced online over the past year.

When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson told Goss.ie that CJ simply couldn’t make it.

They said: “CJ was unable to make it on the night, but we look forward to welcoming him to the Late Late Show soon.”

The Late Late Show airs on Friday nights at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.