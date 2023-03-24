This is who the Irish public want to host The Late Late Show after Ryan Tubridy

Paddy Power has revealed who the Irish public want to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster announced his shock exit from the RTÉ chat show on March 16, after fourteen years at the helm.

The poll, run by Bounce Insights, had over 300 participants, and revealed Tommy Tiernan as the most popular choice with 22% of the vote.

The current bookies favourite Claire Byrne came in second at 13%, while comedian Dara Ó Briain secured 10% of the vote, Sarah McInerney held 9% while Brendan O’Connor garnered 8% of the vote.

The trio of Angela Scanlon, Jennifer Zamperelli and Dáithí Ó Sé are inseparable at 7% while Dave Fanning at 6% and Katie Hannon at 5% round off those who generated more than 5% of the vote.

Interestingly, More than 2 in 5 (41%) would be in favour of the show being hosted by more than one person with only 22% being against breaking the tradition of the flagship show having one anchor.

A blow was landed for the likes of Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan who have attracted interest in the betting with 60% of viewers preferring that the chosen presenter be from these shores.

The ability to listen is the most important skill for any new host to possess according to 26% of those polled, with Charisma 18%, Humour 17% and Empathy 14% also considered as key attributes in the eyes of the public.

Finally, while the show still has some detractors, it remains hugely popular with the vast majority of the viewing public with only 17% giving it two stars or less out of five when asked by Paddy Power.

Meanwhile, Claire Byrne is now the overwhelming 4/11 favourite with the bookies to replace Tubridy next season with Sarah McInerney and Angela Scanlon considered her biggest rivals at 3/1 and 9/2 respectively.

Tommy Tiernan lies fourth in the betting at 10/1 with Katie Hannon just behind him at 12/1.

Rachael Kane, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, said: “Fair to say that our poll threw up some surprises that we didn’t expect and as it stands Tommy Tiernan certainly appears to be the people’s choice but Claire Byrne is also very popular.”

“It’s all been one way traffic the last couple of days with our customers weighing in behind Byrne but we’ve already had plenty of twists and turns after only a week and I’m sure we can expect a few more.”

The news comes after Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the show is set for a “total revamp”, in a bid to attract a younger audience.