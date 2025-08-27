This is when you can nab the first tickets to All Together Now 2026

Tickets for All Together Now 2026 will go on sale this week, after the sell-out success of this year’s festival.

ATN will return to Curraghmore Estate from Co. Waterford on July 30th – August 2nd, 2026, with Loyalty Scheme tickets going on sale this Thursday, August 28th.

Phase 1 limited early bird tickets, Instalment Plans & Campervan / Caravan passes will then go on sale this Friday, August 29th, at 9am.

Following the phenomenal demand for ATN25, which sold out five months before the festival, organisers are expecting Phase 1 tickets for ATN26 to fly out this week.

So if you want to be part of the next chapter, don’t hang about!

Limited Phase 1 early bird General & Family Weekend camping tickets for ATN26 are priced from €249.50 including booking fees (plus service fees).

General & Family Campervan / Caravan passes for ATN26 are priced at €99.00 (+ service fees). Each adult travelling must also have a full weekend camping ticket. Only purpose-built Campervans or Caravans will be permitted.

The limited five-series instalment plan allows you to get yourself a General or Family Weekend ticket to ATN26 and spread the cost across five payments.

Going on sale this Friday, 29 August, at 9 AM, instalments are €56.90 (+ service fees) per month for 5 withdrawals. Total price of €284.50, including booking fees (plus service fees).

Registration for the Loyalty Scheme is already closed. Successful applicants will receive an email from Ticketmaster today, Wednesday, 27 August (Please check your Junk / Spam), ahead of loyalty pre-sale access at 9 AM on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Loyalty allocations are limited, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 2-ticket limit per code.

A loyalty code or request for a loyalty code does not guarantee a ticket purchase to All Together Now 2026. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The festival is strictly over 21s, and subject to license.