This is when we will be introduced to the cast of The Traitors Ireland

The Traitors Ireland will officially premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, August 31 2025.

The series will be hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, whose role was confirmed in December.

Filmed at the iconic Slane Castle, The Traitors Ireland will feature contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call for applications last year.

Filmed at the banks of the Boyne in Slane Castle, this new adaptation of the global phenomenon promises to bring suspicion, strategy and sabotage to Irish soil.

A group of strangers arrive at the castle. Their mission: to win €50,000 without getting murdered or banished (in the game, of course). The twist? The Traitors walk amongst them, sowing doubt and deceit at every turn.

Expect conniving glances over banquet breakfasts, whispers in corridors and enough drama to make even the most loyal viewer question their instincts.

With just a few days to go until the show’s premiere, fans are dying to meet the show’s much-anticipated cast.

While the contestants on the UK series are usually announced ahead of the first episode, it appears the Irish version will be doing things differently.

In a teaser post on social media, RTE confirmed the cast won’t be unveiled until the first episode airs on Sunday, August 31.

They wrote: “And here are your… well, not just yet. #TraitorsIRL premieres this Sunday night at 9.30pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player when all will be revealed 👀.”