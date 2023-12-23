THIS is the most popular celebrity people would like to kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas

A survey by Lottoland has revealed the most popular celebrity that people would like to kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas.

One in five said this actor was the “most kissable” celebrity.

RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain (14 per cent), World champion boxer Katie Taylor and rugby legend Johnny Sexton (12 per cent) also feature in the top-ranked Irish celebs.

The survey revealed that actor Cillian Murphy made the top of the list.

Laura Pearson, Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs for Lottoland, said: “Mistletoe is often seen as a symbol of romance, fertility and life so what’s not to like about kissing someone you might love under it?”

“Well our survey shows the Irish have amazing taste in who they’d like to smooch and we weren’t surprised to see the very handsome Cillian Murphy on top of the list!”

Cillian got his biggest fan vote from one in three Irish women (30 per cent) and from one in five Dubliners whilst just over a quarter of Irish males voted for RTÉ’s Sharon Ni Bheolain (26 per cent), who was also the most popular for a kiss under the mistletoe amongst people in Connacht and Ulster.

This comes as no surprise after the year the actor has had, starring in the critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer.

The 47-year-old has since generated a lot of Oscar buzz around his performance.