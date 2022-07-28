This is the most listened to radio programme in Ireland

RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland is the most listened to radio programme in the countru, according to RTÉ’s latest JNLR results.

The Joint National Listenership Report for the period July 2021 – June 2022 was released on Thursday, and it revealed 473,000 people tune into the programme each morning, increasing its listenership by 8,000.

The second most listened to programme in the country is The Ryan Tubridy Show, which has gained 5,000 listeners this period with 369,000 tuning in every day.

Playback, which airs on the station every Saturday morning, has 358,009 listeners each week – gaining an additional 32,000 listeners.

350,000 listeners tune in to Today with Claire Byrne on weekdays, gaining 8,000 new listeners.

The Brendan O’Connor Show on Saturday mornings is the fifth most listened to radio programme in the country, with 346,000 listeners, and 341,000 listeners tune in to the Radio 1 programme every Sunday morning.

RTÉ Radio 1’s JNLR report also revealed that Liveline continues to engage and inform the nation as 332,000 listeners are tuning in every weekday to talk to Joe.

News at One with Bryan Dobson has an audience of 334,000 listeners every weekday lunchtime increasing by 1,000 since last book.

Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra engross the nation with 216,000 listeners tuning in every weekday evening, up 1,000 listeners this book.

Ronan Collins plays the music for 242,000 listeners every weekday, and The Ray D’Arcy Show broadcasts to 197,000 listeners each weekday afternoon.

Weekend show Countrywide gains 18,000 (BoB) listeners with a listenership of 274,000, while The Business has grown its audience by 25,000 (BoB) with 334,000 tuning in each Saturday.

Sunday morning listenership is up with Sunday Miscellany gaining 25,000 (BoB) listeners with 312,000 tuning in while Sunday with Miriam gains 11,000 (BoB) as 339,000 listeners engage every Sunday morning.

Finally, This Week has an audience of 177,000 listeners on Sunday lunchtimes (+4,000 BoB).

Peter Woods, Head of RTÉ Radio 1, said: “We’re delighted to see that morning programmes in Radio 1 continue to break new ground in attracting listenership.”

“Brendan O’Connor and Miriam O’Callaghan dominate listening on weekends and there is recognition too here for the wider cultural footprint of this station, our music programmes and substantial growth for Countrywide, Playback, The Business, Beo ar Éigean, Céilí House and Sunday Miscellany.”