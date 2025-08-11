This is how much money Niall Horan paid himself after his sell-out world tour

Former One Direction star, Niall Horan, paid himself €2.2 million last year after his hugely successful world tour. His company, Jaredon Ltd, revealed that his pay went up to 20%, from €1.85 million to €2.23 million, in the year ending last March.

The tour was a huge success, starting in Belfast in February 2024 and finishing in Bogota, Colombia, in October 2024.

Ticket sales were split between the artist, venue, promoter, and ticket sellers.

Jaredon Ltd has three employees, including Alan McEvoy and Barry Downes from the Limerick-based Livewire Business Management.

According to the Irish Independent, pay to the three totalled €2.32m last year, including €30,000 in director fees.

Despite the big pay-outs, the company made a small loss of €39,863 but still had €93,000 in profits saved up by March. Outside of music, Niall is investing in the popular Irish sportswear brand Gym+Coffee. He is also the founder of Modest! Golf Management, which represents some of Ireland’s top golfers. This includes Leona Maguire and her sister Lisa, as well as rising stars and big names like Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton.