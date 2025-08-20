Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

This is how many people tuned in to watch the 2025 Rose of Tralee

The 2025 International Rose of Tralee is Katelyn Cummins selected on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Tuesday 19th of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Over half a million viewers tuned in to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player to watch the 2025 International Rose of Tralee selection, as presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas announced Laois Rose Katelyn Cummins as this year’s winner.

On Tuesday night, a peak audience of 532,000 tuned in at 11.20pm as the 2025 International Rose of Tralee was crowned.

Across Monday and Tuesday night broadcasts, RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 drew an average audience of 424,000.

The 2025 International Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins 
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

On Tuesday night, an average audience of 505,000 watched after the news on RTÉ One, with a 55% share of the available audience tuning in.

The show had a 1-minute reach of over 1.2 million on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 across both nights.

A record high for RTÉ Player as it has so far recorded 202,000 total streams to date for the festival with viewers tuning in from more countries than ever before.

A total of 102 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Greece, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, India, Kenya, Malaysia and many more.

Laois Rose Katelyn Cummins pictured on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU with Kathryn Thomas during the Rose of Tralee International Festival TV Rose Selection night on Tuesday 19th of August.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .

On social media, @rteone Rose of Tralee content has a record-breaking 13 million views across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, and over 500,000 engagements.

Group Head of Entertainment and Music for RTÉ, Alan Tyler said: “The Rose of Tralee remains one of Ireland’s most cherished cultural celebrations, and it’s incredible to see it embraced by audiences not just at home, but around the world.

“Whether on television, online, or across social media, this festival continues to captivate viewers connecting generations and communities in a uniquely Irish way.”

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL