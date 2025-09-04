This is how many people tuned in to the first three episodes of The Traitors Ireland

Viewership figures for the first three episodes of The Traitors Ireland have been released, proving the brand new series is already a ratings hit.

Over 600,000 people have watched the first episode on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 so far, with an additional 139,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

The launch episode, which aired Sunday night at 9.30pm, captured an impressive 46% share of the available audience on RTÉ One.

Episode two, broadcast Monday night, has been seen by 510,000 viewers on RTÉ to date, achieving a 43% share.

Episode three, which followed on Tuesday, drew 467,000 viewers with another 46% share.

“We are delighted with the figures and delighted that the nation loves our new born baby as much as we do – long may that last,” said Darren Smith, Managing Director of Kite Entertainment, which produces the show.

Steve Carson, RTÉ’s Director of Video, echoed the excitement, saying they were “delighted” with the response and that audiences “are embracing all the drama and the homegrown storytelling.”

He also gave “huge credit” to Kite Entertainment and host Siobhán McSweeney “for bringing the format so brilliantly to Irish screens.”

The figures mean that across all three nights, more than four in ten TV viewers were tuned in to The Traitors Ireland.

Unlike many shows that air on TV first and then move to the Player, The Traitors Ireland is broadcast simultaneously on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Looking ahead, Darren Smith said: “We are expecting big figures for RTÉ One TV this Sunday.”

They expect viewers will binge the three episodes on Player over the weekend, “get hooked and then they will go to the linear screening on Sunday night for episode four.”

With such strong numbers, the obvious question is whether a second series is already on the cards.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, Smith admitted: “We are optimistic and confident that there will be a second series.”

