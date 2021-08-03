Rumours are rife that the popular show will be back on our screens in early 2022

This GAA star is tipped for Dancing With The Stars

Davy Fitzgerald has been tipped to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

The popular show was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but rumours are rife it will be back on our screens in early 2022.

Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated return, GAA star Davy has been linked to the line-up, after he stepped down as Wexford’s hurling manager.

According to BoyleSports, the odds of the 50-year-old appearing on the show have been slashed from 20/1 down to 8/1.

Joe Canning is another sports star tipped to appear on the dance series.

After announcing his retirement from inter-county hurling last week, viewers are hoping the Galway legend might swap his boots for dance shoes.

He has been clipped into 3/1 from 6/1 to appear on the show next year, following in the footsteps of Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony – who won the series in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Canning (@seosamh_oc)

Love Island star Greg O’Shea, who represented Ireland Olympics last week on the Rugby 7’s team, is another sportsman viewers are hoping to see on the show.

The Limerick native a very popular candidate, backed at 6/1.

Aside from sports stars, a host of Irish influencers are tipped to appear on DWTS – including Roz Purcell (3/1), Louise Cooney (4/6) and Rosanna Davison (16/1).

Pop duo John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, have odds at 9/1, while Westlife fans are hoping any of the bandmates will compete in the dance competition – with their odds at 16/1.

It comes after DWTS boss Larry Bass has revealed RTÉ are yet to confirm if the show can return next year.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “It’s an ongoing decision until RTÉ decides what they are going to do. We can’t, we are not the decision maker.”

“I’m not the RTÉ editorial board, they have the decision to make, but I am expecting a decision in the very imminent future, and I am obviously positive but until we get the call I can’t prejudge that but looking forward to it if and when we do.”

“I’m always positive or I wouldn’t be in this business. But we have to wait until RTE decides what they want to do and once they decide, if we are lucky enough to get that decision, we will be ready to execute.”

He added: “Obviously Covid protocols have to be adhered to, and that is just life now, and every show will have those protocols and no show can be made without them…So we have to march and get on with it.”