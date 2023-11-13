The Wolfe Tones announce plans to retire after 60 years together

The Wolfe Tones have announced their plans to retire.

The band, who have been together for 60 years, were originally formed back in 1963.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, singer Tommy Byrne said: “I never thought that we would go on so long.”

“It’s been absolutely amazing, but I’m 80 next year and I think that would be a good time to stop.”

“I brought this motion to [my bandmates] Brian [Warfield] and Noel [Nagle] and they agreed.”

It comes just months after The Wolfe Tones announced a 60th anniversary concert, taking place at the 3Arena on September 12th, 2024, following the success of their set at Electric Picnic.