The Traitors Ireland star lands major role in Christmas panto

The Traitors Ireland star Paudie Moloney has landed a major role in a Christmas panto.

The Limerick native, who was a memorable Traitor on the first season of the hit series, has joined the cast of Olly Goes to Oz at the 3Olympia Theatre.

Paudie will appear on the big screen as the iconic Wizard of Oz in Olly Goes to Oz — a side splittingly funny and silly 3Olympia Panto mash up of Wicked and the Wizard of Oz!

An iconic panto, the 3Olympia has played to families for over 20 years – long credited as the funniest panto in Ireland with more jokes than you can imagine.

Starring Ryan Andrews, Al Porter, Maclean Burke, and James Patrice along with a stellar cast.

We all know Paudie can weave a tale, but will the Wizard be a hugger?! And is he helping Dorothy get home or sending the gang down the wrong yellow brick road?

Don’t miss the hilarious show as Dorothy gets blown in from Finglas with her dog Toto this Christmas!

