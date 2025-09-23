The Traitors Ireland star Kelley Higgins subject to ‘completely vile’ trolling ahead of final

Letterkenny woman Kelley Higgins has revealed she’s been subject to “completely vile” trolling after the most recent episodes of The Traitors Ireland.

The business graduate is one of five contestants to reach the final of the RTE reality series.

However, after Sunday’s episode, Kelley said that “overwhelmingly malicious” things have been written about her by strangers online.

“Didn’t want to have to address the situation as I don’t let things like this get to me, but the amount of messages and comments I’m seeing about myself is completely vile,” she wrote on Instagram.

The backlash began on Sunday night when the show featured 39-year-old Joanna being voted off.

As she left, Joanna branded the remaining women at the table as “mean girls.”

Kelley was visibly upset and tearfully told the cameras, “I don’t want to be here anymore, I don’t like it here.”

Writing on Instagram, the 23-year-old graduate said: “People have taken this mean girl narrative and completely ran with it while ultimately commenting 10 times more mean things on my social media.”

She shared her thoughts about the abuse, saying, “While I understand that the comment was misinterpreted in a nasty way, I cannot understand how comments like this can be made so flippantly.

“What does any of this have to do with a GAME on a TV SHOW. Interesting to see the words people throw around so flippantly about women.”

Reminding her followers that the show is not real life, she added that she will block those who are targeting her personally.

“That being said, thanks to anyone who has reached out or messaged me in the past 24 hours regarding the hate I am receiving. Glad to see someone who can separate ‘characters’ from the real people in the show, who are all the best of friends outside of it,” she said.

Kelley will appear in Tuesday’s season finale as one of the remaining Faithfuls.

Having played the game wisely so far, she’s a dark horse who is now in the running to win the cash prize.

