The Traitors Ireland star hints at future appearance on Dancing With The Stars

The Traitors Ireland winner Oyin Adeyemi has revealed her next ambition on TV would be to participate on Dancing With The Stars.

The beauty influencer confirmed her love for the major dance competition and her love for dancing.

“I would love to go on Dancing With The Stars, I’d love to do it.”

“I know it would be very, very difficult, but there’s nothing worth doing that doesn’t have effort put into it, so 100% I’d be into doing it.”

The 23-year-old acknowledged her passion for dance, saying, “I love to dance. In another life, I probably would have been a dancer. Ever since I was young, I’ve just done after-school activities in dancing. I love really energetic music because it really gets me going.”​

Fellow Traitors star and fan favourite Paudie Moloney has signed up for a pantomime production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this Christmas, meaning he will not be participating in the dance show.

Oyin, however, is not particularly enthusiastic about doing pantomime.

“I don’t know if I’d love to do a pantomime. I’d love to act, but I’m not sure if pantomime is the path I want to take,” she explained.

The Irish model won the popular RTÉ show alongside Kelley Higgins and Vanessa Ogbonna.

The trio, dubbed The Faithful, showcased girl power to a whole new level by defeating Traitors contestants Nick O’Loughlin and Ben Donohue.

Oyin revealed that they had made a pact among themselves, bringing Girl Power to a whole new level.

“We were quite uneasy that day, as we didn’t really know how it would go going into the round table, but I think the moment that changed it for the three of us, we had a pinkie promise moment, it wasn’t shown on screen,” she recalled.

“I think that really helped to lay foundations between us, because it was really, really tough going. We just said about the boys, ‘we are going to have to get them out one way or another’.”

The girls got just over €14,000 each, which is much smaller than The Traitors UK.

“I wouldn’t have any complaints in regards to the prize pot, because at the end of the day it was all a bit of fun.

“I am going to spend a portion of it going to Japan, because it’s a dream destination of mine. I love animation, I love gaming, so it’s a perfect place to be.

“The rest I’m going to figure out how to save it and spoil my family because they have been really helpful.”