The Traitors Ireland finale sparks debate over format change from UK version

The Traitors Ireland finale has sparked debate after viewers noticed a major change in format from the UK version.

On Tuesday, Traitors Ireland aired the final episode of its first season, with the Faithfuls taking home the prize pot of €42,900.

Oyin, Vanessa and Kelley successfully uncovered the final two Traitors, Ben and Nick, before deciding to end the game.

However, it was the “banishment” of Ben that left fans divided, as the episode strayed from the UK format.

As the final four gathered around the fire pit, they each chose to banish again, with the women collectively deciding to banish Ben.

However, as he made his exit, Ben revealed whether or not he was a Traitor, a reveal that hasn’t been shown in previous seasons.

Typically, in this instance, the “banished” would simply leave, leaving the remaining contestants to wonder whether they had made the right decision.

However, as the girls had successfully banished one Traitor the night before, the confirmation that Nick was the second one gave the women enough confidence to end the game.

While the final three had not gotten confirmation that there were two Traitors; they had confidently come to that conclusion.

Many viewers believed the reveal ruined the final, as they claimed it’s not typically revealed.

See what they had to say below:

Whose bright idea was it to let the banished players at the final roundtable and Fire of Truth reveal whether they’re a traitor or not??? It literally throws away any suspense for the remaining Faithfuls. #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/fy5kzeIF7k — Johann (@johanntimkang) September 24, 2025

I’ve watched every series actually. In the final episode nobody reveals at any stage if they’re a traitor or not. Only at the very very end obviously when it’s literally over and they’re announcing the winner. #TraitorsIRL tonight was a fix up & rigged — Michael Casey (@kelsocasey70s) September 23, 2025

I was a little disappointed with the final, thought it was a bit anticlimactic BUT it must be said, hats off to RTE for producing the best series of reality television I’ve ever seen! 👏👏👏 #TraitorsIRL — David Hammond (@MrDavidHammond) September 23, 2025

For Season 2 they shouldn’t reveal the identity of the final 6. Take note @rtenews #TraitorsIRL — Dazzmondo (@Dazzmondo95) September 23, 2025

Really enjoyable but for next season, RTE needs to up the prize money, play around with the tasks more and not have the traitors reveal themselves in the final #TraitorsIRL — Daithi (@daithigor) September 23, 2025

I’m glad the ladies won but it was handed to them by the producers having Nick and Ben reveal they were traitors. The #TraitorsIRL final should have been done blind. — Susan Whelan (@susanbwhelan) September 23, 2025