The Traitors Ireland finale sparks debate over format change from UK version

The Traitors Ireland Finalists (3)
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The Traitors Ireland finale has sparked debate after viewers noticed a major change in format from the UK version.

On Tuesday, Traitors Ireland aired the final episode of its first season, with the Faithfuls taking home the prize pot of €42,900.

Oyin, Vanessa and Kelley successfully uncovered the final two Traitors, Ben and Nick, before deciding to end the game.

The Traitors Ireland Winners Kelley, Oyin and Vanessa with host Siobhán McSweeney

However, it was the “banishment” of Ben that left fans divided, as the episode strayed from the UK format.

As the final four gathered around the fire pit, they each chose to banish again, with the women collectively deciding to banish Ben.

However, as he made his exit, Ben revealed whether or not he was a Traitor, a reveal that hasn’t been shown in previous seasons.

The Traitors Ireland Finalists

Typically, in this instance, the “banished” would simply leave, leaving the remaining contestants to wonder whether they had made the right decision.

However, as the girls had successfully banished one Traitor the night before, the confirmation that Nick was the second one gave the women enough confidence to end the game.

While the final three had not gotten confirmation that there were two Traitors; they had confidently come to that conclusion.

The Traitors Ireland Finalists Kelley, Vanessa, Ben, Oyin and Nick with host Siobhán McSweeney

Many viewers believed the reveal ruined the final, as they claimed it’s not typically revealed.

See what they had to say below:

