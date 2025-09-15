Ad
The Traitors Ireland fans react to ‘perfect plot’ as ‘hug of death’ twist shakes up the castle

Siobhan McSweeney
The Traitors Ireland fans have praised the show for introducing a brilliant new twist.

During Monday’s episode, Paudie successfully blackmailed Nick into becoming a Traitor.

The episode featured plenty of drama, with Mark being murdered and Patrick later being banished from the castle – despite being a Faithful.

Nick – The Traitors Ireland

However, it was the end of the episode that has everyone talking.

Traitors Paudie and Nick were given a secret mission, which included a clever nod to Irish folklore as they were asked to place a piseog on one of the Faithfuls.

The pair were told to hug one of the players they wanted to kill, which didn’t go down well with PDA shy Paudie who declared to Nick: “I’m not a f***in’ hugger.”

Nick ended up taking one for the team, and was seen giving Cork native Christine a hug at the end of the episode – securing her fate as the next Faithful to be murdered.

Christine and Nick – The Traitors Ireland

Viewers were thoroughly entertained by the brilliant new twist, which was quickly branded the “hug of death” by fans.

See how fans reacted to the episode below:

