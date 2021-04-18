The Tommy Tiernan Show fans call for another season – after ‘incredible’ series concludes

The Tommy Tiernan Show fans call for another season – after ‘incredible’...

RTÉ viewers are calling for another season of The Tommy Tiernan Show, after the “incredible” series concluded last night.

The popular talk show has received high praise throughout the pandemic, attracting more viewers than The Late Late Show last month.

Due to popular demand, the programme was extended by six weeks this season – with the final episode airing on Saturday night.

And that’s a wrap for this season of the #TommyTiernanShow 🎉🎉🎉 Thanks so much to all our amazing guests and to you for watching 🙏🙏@Tommedian pic.twitter.com/MOwU8ht7CN — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) April 17, 2021

Tommy was joined by Elaine Murphy and Laura Sutton on Saturday night, who shared their surrogacy story with the comedian.

The next guest was writer and director Neil Jordan, who spoke about his career to date.

Finally, Tommy was joined by fashion designer Joanne Hynes – who chatted about textiles and colour schemes.

“What an extraordinary thing to do for someone” Elaine Murphy speaks about her friend Laura who helped her have her baby daughter through surrogacy. 🙏🙏#TommyTiernanShow @Tommedian @WindingElaine pic.twitter.com/OogKERIUAm — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) April 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter after the show aired, one fan wrote: “If RTÉ doesn’t commission another series of the #tommytiernanshow it will be such a shame. Such wonderful, sensitive and thoughtful stories of life and love and loss over the past few months. Absolutely brilliant entertainment.”

Another tweeted: “#tommytiernanshow Thank you Tommy for a wonderful series. A highlight every Saturday night without fail. I never missed a show. I am going to miss your unique style of interviewing and the genuine compassion, respect and empathy you showed to your guests. Enjoy your break.”

A third viewer penned: “Big ups #tommytiernanshow!! What an incredible season. Always respected guests and audience alike by making the show honest, real, intelligent and creative. Bloody fantastic. Ye have changed the game for the better.”

#tommytiernanshow Thank you Tommy for a wonderful series. A highlight every Saturday night without fail. I never missed a show. I am going to miss your unique style of interviewing and the genuine compassion, respect and empathy you showed to your guests. Enjoy your break. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/73GaiNeS5P — John Ger O Riordan (@johnger60) April 17, 2021

At these times when we can be seriously overwhelmed with nothing but negative news stories, master storyteller @Tommedian brings a sheer sense of genuine warmth to his interviewing style, that sadly alot of hosts sorely lack. Sorely hope there is another season #TommyTiernanShow — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) April 17, 2021

This season, in particular, was a beautiful representation of modern Ireland. An absolute triumph every week #tommytiernanshow — Cian (@CianByNature) April 17, 2021

Delighted RTE are producing a chat show that has authenticity about it & a talented interviewer who bring out the best in their guests in the master storyteller yet eager listener @Tommedian. Finally, a Late Late Show for our generation…. #TommyTiernanShow — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) April 17, 2021

If RTÉ doesn’t commission another series of the #tommytiernanshow it will be such a shame. Such wonderful, sensitive and thoughtful stories of life and love and loss over the past few months. Absolutely brilliant entertainment — Rachel Collins (@OrrCollins) April 17, 2021

#tommytiernanshow what an absolute brilliant season this was , lockdown Saturday’s not going to be the same . Tommy has the skill of listening down to a fine art . Bloody brilliant, I am a convert to TT — Dee Deegan Cronin (@DeeganDee) April 17, 2021

Even when things get back to normal I think they should still do the show without an audience. The silence adds to the intimacy of the conversation… #TommyTiernanShow — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) April 17, 2021

It amazes me how @Tommedian can get such utterly insightful interviews from random everyday people as well as the more well known stars – treating them all equally, with the same level of respect regardless of their stature in society… #TommyTiernanShow — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) April 17, 2021

The last episode of #tommytiernanshow…Excuse me while I go and sob in the corner for a while. 😩 — A s h l e i g h (@asht19) April 17, 2021

Great show as usual.Going to miss you on a Saturday night #tommytiernanshow — Rosemary Mc Greal (@romiemcg) April 17, 2021

Big ups #tommytiernanshow!! What an incredible season. Always respected guests and audience alike by making the show honest, real, intelligent and creative. Bloody fantastic. Ye have changed the game for the better. — Ray Wingnut (@WingNutGalway) April 17, 2021

