The Tommy Tiernan Show fans call for another season – after ‘incredible’ series concludes

"An absolute triumph every week..."

Sophie Clarke
RTÉ viewers are calling for another season of The Tommy Tiernan Show, after the “incredible” series concluded last night.

The popular talk show has received high praise throughout the pandemic, attracting more viewers than The Late Late Show last month.

Due to popular demand, the programme was extended by six weeks this season – with the final episode airing on Saturday night.

Tommy was joined by Elaine Murphy and Laura Sutton on Saturday night, who shared their surrogacy story with the comedian.

The next guest was writer and director Neil Jordan, who spoke about his career to date.

Finally, Tommy was joined by fashion designer Joanne Hynes – who chatted about textiles and colour schemes.

Taking to Twitter after the show aired, one fan wrote: “If RTÉ doesn’t commission another series of the #tommytiernanshow it will be such a shame. Such wonderful, sensitive and thoughtful stories of life and love and loss over the past few months. Absolutely brilliant entertainment.”

Another tweeted: “#tommytiernanshow Thank you Tommy for a wonderful series. A highlight every Saturday night without fail. I never missed a show. I am going to miss your unique style of interviewing and the genuine compassion, respect and empathy you showed to your guests. Enjoy your break.”

A third viewer penned: “Big ups #tommytiernanshow!! What an incredible season. Always respected guests and audience alike by making the show honest, real, intelligent and creative. Bloody fantastic. Ye have changed the game for the better.”

