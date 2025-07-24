The sweet way Victoria Smurfit’s late mother Caroline was part of her wedding day

Victoria Smurfit has shared the sweet way her late mother, Caroline, was part of her wedding day.

Caroline sadly passed away from a stroke in 2022, almost two years before the actress married banker Steve Jacobs in December 2023.

The pair tied the knot at the Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa in Bath, UK, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Now, speaking on the These Three Things podcast, Victoria spoke about a beloved necklace and diamond studs.

She said: “I decided for my wedding day, I would wear this the necklace, and she had diamond studs, and I thought, well, I’ll wear mum’s earrings and her necklace so she’s with me.”

“She was with me anyway. I’m super hippy dippy about that stuff,” she added, however, she was taken aback to find her mother’s face staring back at her in the mirror.

“I was having my hair done. So I was in a mirror and I’m jibber jabbering to my bridesmaids behind me, all my best mates, and one of them, Joanne Mitchell Brunt, she goes, ‘Oh my God, look, look in the mirror.'”

“And I’d literally just clipped my necklace on and put the earrings in, and I looked up and in the mirror was not my face, it was my mum’s face. And she went look, and she took a snap, and I’ve got the picture.”

The 51-year-old chose not to share the photo as it is very personal to her, but told listeners how surreal that moment before her wedding was.

Sharing photos from her wedding at the time, Victoria penned in the caption: “Coming at you. Got you. Love you always #himself (yeah am soppy, am allowed 😝).”