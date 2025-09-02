The surprising reason Orlando Bloom is applying for an Irish passport

Orlando Bloom has revealed he is applying for an Irish passport, saying the decision is tied to both his family heritage and the practical challenges post-Brexit travel.

The English actor, best known for Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings, told Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK that his grandfather was from Northern Ireland.

“I’m getting my Irish passport. [My grandfather] was actually from Northern Ireland,” Bloom said.

Tubridy joked: “And there are a lot of people from the UK who, after a certain political move, found themselves looking for a granny down the back of the couch.”

Orlando laughed and admitted his choice was partly practical, “Part of it was actually just for work.

“Like when I was working in Prague for a while, [there was] a whole bunch of new paperwork.”

“And also, I love the fact that I’ve got Irish heritage. That’s all it is.”

Bloom, who was born in Canterbury, Kent, also plays a retired Irish boxer in his new psychological thriller, The Cut, which is out this week.

This was not the first time he had embraced his Irish roots.

On St Patrick’s Day in 2023, he surprised pub-goers in Windsor by singing the folk classic She Moved Through the Fair.

Earlier this summer, the actor confirmed his split from pop star Katy Perry after nine years together.

The pair share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

In a joint statement, they said they had been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Bloom’s appearance at Jeff Bezos’s lavish Italian wedding without Perry fueled speculation about the breakup.

Reports suggest tension had been building since last September, when Katy released her latest album, 143, which received harsh reviews.

In April, the singer also faced backlash after joining one of Bezos’s Blue Origin space flights.

The move was criticised as “tone-deaf” during the cost-of-living and environmental crises.

She later admitted the reaction left her feeling “battered and bruised”.

