The star-studded lineup for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been announced

RTÉ has announced the star-studded lineup for the sixth episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

This Saturday night, the TV presenter will be joined by more celebrity guests who have all agree to be asked absolutely anything.

First up, proud Kerryman Dáithí Ó Sé will talk man spanx, smoking withdrawal symptoms, and his feral upbringing.

The RTÉ star will also chat about the time he accidentally set his mother’s clothesline on fire, and his rose-tinted memories of laying eyes on his now wife for the first time.

TV personality and self-proclaimed diva Gemma Collins will be on the show too this weekend.

The GC will chat to Angela about spending £2,000 on a steak dinner, and how she hated every claustrophobic minute of Big Brother.

Gemma also expresses her desire to marry Liam Neeson, but admits she doesn’t have a clue who Daniel O’Donnell is.

And last but not least, actress Charlene McKenna will spill the beans on her new boss Graham Norton, and how she was Paul Mescal’s first Daisy in The Great Gatsby.

The Monaghan native will also discuss the struggle of wearing a period costume and eating pasta, and how her brother wanted her help with a septic tank pipe during a wedding dress fitting!

They join a star-studded list of guests who’ve already appeared on the show, including Amy Huberman, Chris O’Dowd, Vogue Williams, and Sharon Corr.

Catch Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything at 10.10pm on RTÉ One this Saturday.

