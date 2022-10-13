The star-studded line-up for the season two premiere of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything RTÉ One on Saturday, October 15 with its second season.

Award-winning actor Jimmy Nesbitt will chat to Angela about that cheeky scene in Cold Feet and the merits of trunks versus Speedos for sea swimming.

Angela tests the 57-year-old’s Bingo Lingo and unearths a clip of a teenage Jimmy giving a camp rendition of All That Jazz.

Best-selling author, successful businesswoman and former model Pippa O’Connor Ormond will join Angela and Jimmy on the couch.

She will chat about her two Brians, her husband Brian Ormond and her best friend Brian Dowling, falling off a toy rocking horse and her new goddaughter baby Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

Angela will grill Pippa on whether her car is manky, and finds out the secret to how Pippa’s home always looks so perfect on Instagram.

Finally, Angela will chat to rugby giant Tommy Bowe on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old will speak about embracing his early rising alarm for his gig on Ireland AM.

Tommy will speak to Angela about Twitter lighting up when he called a St. Bernard dog a lazy b***h, and how after retiring from rugby he’s chasing a new adrenaline rush on live television.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on Saturday, October 15 on RTÉ One at 9:45pm.

The eight-part series will run until December 3.