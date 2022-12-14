The star-studded line-up for Dublin’s New Year’s Eve Festival has been announced

The star-studded line-up for Dublin’s New Year’s Festival has been announced.

Westlife, Gavin James, Lyra and Brad Heidi were previously announced to perform at the two-day event.

The Blizzards, Tolü Makay, Bradley Marshall, Katie Phelan, Dara Quilty’s Bangers, RTÉ 2FM’s Emma Power, Kingfishr and Rachel Mae Hannon have since been added to the line-up.

The festival takes place at North Wall Quay.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said, “I am very pleased that NYF Dublin will return this year with a full programme of arts, music and events taking place in Dublin City across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”

“This is the first full-scale New Year’s Festival to take place in the capital since 2019 and is a flagship event for the Winter in Dublin campaign, which will encourage domestic and international visitors to celebrate in Dublin this New Year’s.”

