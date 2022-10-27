The star-studded line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

The third episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on RTÉ One at 9.45pm on Saturday, October 29.

Rylan Clark will lead the star-studded line-up on Saturday night.

The former X Factor contestant will chat about building his very own Diary Room in his new home, and a tell a disturbing tale about his three pet jellyfish, who are named after the members of the iconic Destiny’s Child.

Rylan will also jokingly chat about how he will consider it a failure if he doesn’t bag himself an Irish hubby.

Lyra will join Angela and Rylan on the pink couch on Saturday night.

The Cork native will share that when she’s writing songs, inspiration usually comes to her when she’s in the shower or having a wee.

She will also discuss wanting to be like Enya and live in a castle, hibernating and writing movie soundtracks.

Angela’s final guest on Saturday night is author, actor and comedian Ardal O’Hanlon.

He will chat about some of the random Father Ted fans including Moby and Steven Spielberg, the live-in trolls who reside in his house and Ardal also will also entertain Rylan and Lyra with the startling coffin linked connection he has with a famous musician.

The eight-part series will run until December 3.