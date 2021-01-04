Louise Cooney showcases her new Dublin Apartment as she begins fresh start for 2021

The social media presence goes full steam ahead with her move to Dublin.

Louise Cooney showcases her new Dublin Apartment as she begins fresh start...

Louise Cooney has showcased her lavish new Dublin apartment.

The Limerick social media star has documented her moving process on her Instagram, after spending the holidays at home with her family.

Louise, 28, moved back to Ireland from New York in the spring, after the whole world went into lockdown.

Sharing the first glimpse of her new Dublin home, she wrote: “I’m getting v excited for the fresh start ☺️ Looking forward to decorating & getting set up.. lots of homeware hauls to come 😍”

Louise showcased her stylish new abode in her instagram stories after making the big move this week.

She gave a tour of the apartment featuring a balcony which she admitted will come in handy for her dog, Cooper.

It comes after Louise opened up about her upcoming brand to Goss.ie.