The Script pay tribute to the late Mark Sheehan on the second anniversary of his death

The Script have paid tribute to the late Mark Sheehan on the second anniversary of his death.

The band’s guitarist died at the age of 46 in April 2023, following a brief illness.

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power were devastated by his passing, and posted a tribute to him on Instagram today to mark two years since his death.

They wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been two years. Feels like yesterday we were in the studio working on the next tune.

“Your impact on this world will never be forgotten. And with each year your legend only grows further. We’ll continue on what you started. Miss you, our brother.

“Love and prayers to everyone who’s missing this man a little more than normal today.”

Last May, The Script confirmed that they had welcomed two new members to the band, one year after the death of Mark.

In a statement on social media at the time, Danny and Glen told fans it felt right to transition to a four-piece.

They wrote: “It’s been over a year since we lost our brother Mark, and it has been the toughest year of our lives. However, your love and support have carried us through, giving us the strength, inspiration, and hope to move forward.

“The Script, as a three-piece, will never be the same, so transitioning to a four-piece feels like the right way to go. It is a sign of respect to leave the past as it was and not attempt to replicate it, as we simply never will.

“Ben Sargeant has been with us on bass from the start, and we are excited to welcome Ben Weaver on stage with us on guitar.”

“#TheScriptFamily means everything to us. Without you, there is no Script, so we wanted to share our plans with you first before we start this new chapter,” they added.

“We can’t wait to see you on the road. Love, Danny and Glen.”

The bandmates were devastated by the death of Mark in April 2023.

In a statement at the time, they said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead singer Danny and drummer Glen later posted a tribute to Mark on social media, as they vowed to keep touring without him.

The bandmates also said they would dedicate the song Arms Open from their 2017 album Freedom Child to him at their shows going forward.

Alongside a montage of clips featuring Mark, they wrote: “Arms Open meant so much to the three of us. It sums up our journey together from the start, always there for each other.”

“It also sums up our best friend, he was there for friends and family above everything else. That’s what #TheScriptFamily is all about. Mark would want us all to keep going so that’s what we’re going to do.”

“We’d like to celebrate Mark at our next two shows with you. Hold up a digital candle on your phone during Arms Open and we’ll all remember him together 🕯️,” they added.

“Big love. Danny and Glen ❤️🙌❤️.”

The Script formed back in 2001 – consisting of Mark, Danny and Glen.

They released their debut single We Cry, followed by their debut album, titled The Script, in 2008.

The Dublin-based band have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

Some of their most well-known songs include Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall of Fame, Superheroes and The Last Time.