The Script halt Dublin gig mid-song due to ‘altercation in the crowd’

The Script were forced to bring their 3Arena gig to a halt on Thursday night, due to an alleged altercation that took place in the crowd.

According to the Irish Mirror, the concert had to be stopped halfway through due to an incident in the audience, which resulted in two young men being escorted out by security.

Earlier in the night, the band’s frontman Danny O’Donoghue had praised the crowd’s energy, but later on the singer had to stop the show and call in security.

The 41-year-old, who was clearly disappointed by the events, told the audience: “We’re going to have to stop now and get security in, that’s not what tonight’s about.”

It’s understood two young men were then escorted out of the arena by security, and the show continued no more than 3 or 4 minutes later.

The band were performing at Dublin’s 3Arena as part of their greatest hit’s tour, and sang some of their best loved songs such as ‘For The First Time’ and ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’.

X Factor star Ella Henderson supported the band, as they played the venue two nights in a row on the 15th and 16th of June.