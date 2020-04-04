The Script announce FREE concert for healthcare staff

The Script have invited healthcare staff to attend a free concert at Dublin’s 3Arena next February.

The band have organised the free gig to honour those working for the HSE in the Republic of Ireland, and NHS staff working in Northern Ireland.

The special concert will take place on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the 3Arena.

In a statement, they said: “We’ve always been huge supporters of those working on the frontline of our healthcare.”

We’re excited to be heading back to the @3ArenaDublin on February 9th 2021, for a free show available to HSE and NHS staff members in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland 🤘🏻 Tickets will be available from 7pm on Tuesday, April 7th 💚💙 https://t.co/ecX0wdqcSa pic.twitter.com/QzPB1bkFbS — the script 🌄🌑 (@thescript) April 3, 2020

“They make sacrifices day in and day out, working harder than anyone. Not only to make sure we have access to resources in order for us to continue to live happy and healthy lives, but to also help us and our loved ones through some of the hardest points in our lives.”

“The very least for us to do in order to give back to their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic is getting to put on a free show for 13,000 HSE and NHS staff at the 3Arena in Dublin.

“We can’t thank them enough for their continued service to everyone, much more now than ever.”

Tickets are limited to two per person (healthcare workers and one guest), and will be available online on Tuesday, April 7 from 7pm.