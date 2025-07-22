The newest RTÉ Mid West correspondent has been revealed

It has been revealed that Petula Martyn has been appointed as Mid West Correspondent for RTÉ News.

She is replacing Cathy Halloran, who retired earlier this year after a “rollercoaster of a career” and went on to announce in May that she had been quietly fighting cancer.

Petula will be reporting and providing analysis across RTÉ News platforms on social, economic, cultural and political developments across the Midwest region.

She joined the RTÉ News team back in 2011 and has served as a multimedia journalist across TV, radio, and online platforms.

Petula currently presents business news on Morning Ireland, the One O’Clock News, and Drivetime.

She also presented some of RTÉ’s flagship radio programmes, including Morning Ireland, This Week and The Business.

Petula kick-started her journalism career reporting for Limerick’s Live 95FM, and then went on to be a journalist with the Limerick Leader.

Speaking about her new role with RTÉ, she said: “Having grown up, studied, and started my journalism career in the region, I am delighted to return to take up the role of Mid West Correspondent.”

“I’m looking forward to covering the stories that matter to the people of Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary, including challenges in healthcare, housing, infrastructure, as well as cultural events and no doubt, sporting triumphs.”

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to continue the great work that Cathy Halloran did for over 30 years.”

“I care deeply about this region and its people, and I’m committed to telling their stories with integrity and dedication, as a consistent and trusted voice for RTÉ News.”

Petula is set to start new role this coming autumn.