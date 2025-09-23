The most unforgettable moments from the first season of The Traitors Ireland ahead of the final

After weeks of secret scheming within the walls of Slane Castle, The Traitors Ireland reaches its thrilling finale tonight.

With only a handful of contestants left vying for the prize fund, viewers can expect one last roundtable packed with suspense, strategy, and high drama.

Before the finale airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm, here’s a look back at some of the moments that have made this series truly unforgettable.

The Father, The Son, and The Secret

Andrew and Paudie weren’t just contestants; they were father and son.

From the very beginning, viewers were let in on this secret, adding an extra layer of tension to every vote and conversation.

Watching them navigate the high-stakes game together made for some of the most compelling and emotional moments of the series.

Andrew’s “daddy” slip-up

Staying on the topic of Andrew and fan-favourite Paudie, in episode two, Andrew accidentally called Paudie “Daddy” during a forest mission.

Luckily, the other contestants didn’t overhear, but viewers found it hilarious.

The slip-up added a moment of levity to the tension-filled castle, showing that even the most calculated players can make mistakes under pressure.

Traitor vs Traitor

By Episode 5, cracks started to show between the Traitors.

Eamon and Katelyn’s secret plan against Paudie backfired, sparking heated arguments that shook alliances and left the castle in chaos.

It was messy, gripping television, and ultimately raised suspicions about them being Traitors.

Eamon’s dramatic exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Following internal conflict, Garda Eamon was eliminated in one of the season’s most intense roundtables.

His exit marked a pivotal shift in the castle’s power dynamics, changing the way contestants approached strategy and suspicion for the rest of the game.

Oyin’s accurate prediction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Early in the series, Oyin impressively identified all three Traitors at the roundtable, dubbing them “traitor on traitor on traitor.”

Her insight was remarkable, even if most of the other contestants largely overlooked it, highlighting the value of careful observation in the game.

“I’m not a hugger” – Paudie’s comic relief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Paudie provided one of the funniest moments of the season when he refused a hugging mission, declaring, “I’m not a f***ing hugger.”

It broke through the tension, and quickly went viral on social media, sparking a plethora of hilarious memes.

Nick’s brutal hug of death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

When the Traitors were tasked with murdering a Faithful in plain sight, Paudie refused to carry out the act (because he’s “not a f***ing hugger”)

That left Traitor Nick to execute the mission, pulling Christine in for a hug that would seal her fate.

It showed that even casual-seeming interactions could have deadly consequences, keeping both contestants and viewers on edge.

The Faithfuls’ funeral-style challenge

Midway through the season, the contestants faced a chilling, theatrical task styled like a traditional Irish funeral.

The Faithful completed challenges while navigating the emotional and eerie atmosphere of Slane Castle.

With candlelit corridors, sombre music, and a ritual-like setup, every decision felt tense, making this one of the most suspenseful and memorable moments of the series.

Paudie’s banishment

Paudie quickly became a beloved fan favourite thanks to his humour, honesty, and straight-talking Irish dad nature.

Loved by both viewers and fellow contestants, he seemed destined for the finale, but unfortunately, Paudie was banished from the castle during week 3, leaving viewers stunned.

Joanna’s emotional exit

Joanna had fought hard to defend her position, but when she was voted out, the emotional weight was undeniable.

While the players were convinced she was a Traitor, she was actually a Faithful and she dramatically branded the remaining women on the show “mean girls” as she fled the castle.

Her cutting words shocked the players, and viewers at home.

The counting mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Near the finale, contestants faced a high-pressure counting task, needing to reach exactly 13 minutes under intense stress.

Only two pairs succeeded, adding extra money to the prize pot and raising the tension heading into the final episodes.

Traitors Nick and Ben missed the target, earning a hilarious, sarcastic remark from host Siobhán McSweeney, giving viewers a much-needed laugh amid the suspense.

Faye’s shocking banishment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

Faye’s exit during the penultimate episode was definitely one of the most dramatic banishments.

The brutal roundtable saw her pals Nick and Ben turn on her, as they declared they believed she was a Traitor (without the players realising they are Traitors themselves).

The 27-year-old was heartbroken over the betrayal, and broke down in tears as she confirmed that she was a Faithful after all.

So with the finale set to air tonight, who will walk away with the prize pot?

There are two Traitors (Ben and Nick) left in the final, alongside three faithfuls (Kelley, Oyin and Vanessa).

According to the rules, if the final two or three people are Faithfuls, they can win together and split the money. The same applies if its just Traitors left.

But if the final two or three comes down to a mix of Faithfuls and Traitor(s), the Traitor(s) will steal all of the prize money.

