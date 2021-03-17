The streaming service revealed the top ten Irish artists in the past 30 days

The most streamed Irish artist on Spotify has been revealed

Spotify have revealed the most streamed Irish artists on their streaming service in Ireland, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Dermot Kennedy has landed the top spot, with more than 4.9million streams in the last 30 days in Ireland.

The 29-year-old’s album ‘Without Fear’ was Spotify’s most streamed album in Ireland in 2020.

Dermot is set to give a special St. Patrick’s Day performance later today, as he opens U2’s new YouTube series, going live at 7:30pm.

The other Irish acts making up Spotify’s St Patrick’s Day top ten list are Niall Horan, Westlife, Picture This, Hozier, U2, Simon Casey, Christy Moore, The Script, and Kodaline.

The results are based on the last 30 days of streaming.