The Masked Singer UK fans are ‘100%’ sure Robobunny is Mark Feehily after latest clue

The Masked Singer UK fans are “100%” sure Robobunny is Westlife star Mark Feehily.

Viewers of the popular show have been suspicious that the Irish singer is behind the wacky costume ever since they showed off their incredible vocal range in week two.

On Saturday night, the mystery star said: “In my last performance the panel were deeply moved by my version of Shallow, but they’ve still not even given one name which is close. I love it.”

What an EGG-CELLENT performance! 🥚🧨

Who do YOU THINK is BEHIND THE MASK? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/3YAX5E4NBb — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 22, 2022

“It’s well known that rabbits come from big families. And this bunny is no exception. You could definitely say it was pappa bunny that inspired my talent. And that’s the gospel truth,” they added.

“You want another truth? Sometimes people have said, isn’t SHE good. Confused? Great.”

Robobunny then impressed judges with their rendition of Dynamite by BTS, and fans think their song choice was a huge hint that Mark is behind the mask.

One viewer tweeted: “Westlife has a song called #Dynamite . #Robobunny 100% Mark.”

Another wrote: “Dynamite is also a Westlife Song DEFINITELY MARK FEEHILY.”

A third fan tweeted: “As I’ve said for weeks, Robobunny is 100% Mark Feehily from Westlife.”

Robobunny has to be mark from westlife #makedsingeruk — Antony Costa (@AntonyCosta) January 22, 2022

ROBOBUNNY IS MARK FROM WESTLIFE!!! ❤️ Don't tell me I'm wrong. #TheMaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/qEkdgtJoEg — Katie Middleton 💙 (@katielucyxox) January 22, 2022

Well both BTS and Westlife have a song called Dynamite so it's obviously Mark #MaskedSingerUK — Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) January 22, 2022

Poodle was sent home from the competition on Saturday night, and it was revealed that Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was behind the mask.

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have also been unmasked on the show.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One with a double unmasking.