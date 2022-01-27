The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show is here

A host of famous faces will appear on The Late Late Show this Friday, as the show welcomes its largest audience in almost two years.

This week’s audience will include people from all walks of life, including rugby fans, frontline workers, teachers, hairdressers and more from all corners of the country.

As the Irish rugby teams prepare for this year’s Six Nations campaign, Ryan Tubridy will be chatting to Grand Slam winners Jamie Heaslip, Peter Stringer and Fiona Coghlan about Ireland’s prospects in this year’s men and women’s competitions.

Kildare GAA All-Star footballer Mary Hulgraine will also be on the show to discuss how she kicked her addiction to Oxycontin and alcohol to make a return to the Kildare Senior Women’s team.

Next, Ryan will catch up with 14-year-old harpist Úna Walsh, who inspired children all over the country when she performed on last year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Úna, and her mother Barbara, will share her extraordinary story about living with her hearing impairment and how new technology has transformed her life.

Viewers are in for a real treat, as Úna will perform on her harp this Friday night.

Plus, there will be music from Maverick Sabre, who will perform music from his new album.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, January 28, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.