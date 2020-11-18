The Irish presenter will be joined by a host of famous faces

The line-up for this week’s Graham Norton Show has been revealed

The line-up for this week’s Graham Norton Show has been revealed.

The Irish presenter will be joined by a host of famous faces on Friday night’s show, starting with actor Hugh Grant.

Hugh will chat to Graham about his role in the highly anticipated drama series ‘The Undoing’, in which he stars alongside Nicole Kidman.

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will also be joining the show to discuss Pixar’s new animated comedy ‘Soul’, which they both voice characters in.

Amy Adams is back on the show ahead of her brand new Netflix drama ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, which joins the streaming giant next week.

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson will be joining Graham to chat about her latest series ‘Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat’, revealing the inspiration behind some of her favourite recipes.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is set to discuss his award-winning podcast ‘Hip Hop Saved My Life’, as well as his new book ‘As Good As It Gets’.

Finally, Dua Lipa will be in studio to perform her hit track ‘Levitating’, rounding up a star-studded line-up.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One on Friday, November 20 at 10:45pm.