The lineup for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been announced

The lineup for this week’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been announced.

The fourth instalment of her chat show airs this Saturday night on RTÉ One.

The TV presenter will be joined by more celebrity guests who have all agreed to be asked absolutely anything.

First up, actress Angeline Ball will discuss how she started performing from an early age, and even starred on The Late Late Toy Show when she was 12.

Fresh from her recent cinematic success with Deadly Cuts and her lead role in RTÉ’s new drama Hidden Assets, Angeline will also chat about her big break with The Commitments, how she coped with her newfound fame at that time, and how very different it is from today’s world.

Mayo actor and comedian, Stephen Mangan, will be on the show too this weekend.

Best known for his roles in Alan Partridge and Episodes, Stephen will open up about his childhood, working with Ireland’s ‘favourite uncle’ Matt LeBlanc, and how the press created a feud between him and Meghan Markle.

In a hilarious twist, Stephen and Angela also find out they’re actually related during Saturday night’s show.

And last but not least, RTÉ sport presenter Des Cahill will open up to Angela about family life, after recently celebrating his son’s wedding and the birth of his grandchild.

They join a star-studded list of guests who’ve already appeared on the show, including Amy Huberman, Chris O’Dowd, and Sharon Corr.

Catch Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything at 9.50pm on RTÉ One this Saturday.