The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

This week’s Late Late Show will celebrate the songs and lives of John Prine, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, Hal Ketchum, and Brian Coll.

A host of Irish country stars – including Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Declan Nerney, Robert Mizzell, and Michael English – will perform some of their greatest compositions in a rousing studio session.

CJ Stander will also appear on the show, to speak about his recent retirement from professional rugby.

When CJ arrived at Cork Airport in 2012, he considered himself in the last chance saloon as far as his rugby career was concerned.

Nine years on, he departs Irish shores with 51 Irish caps, including two wins against the All Blacks, a Grand Slam, a British and Irish Lions tour, as well as his star performances for Munster.

Before the finale of Smother airs on Sunday night, Dervla Kirwan, the family matriarch from the whodunnit series filmed in Lahinch, will be speaking about what viewers can expect as the drama draws to a close.

With the golfing world’s attention on the US Masters this weekend, Padraig Harrington will cast his expert eye over the competition, and talk about how preparations are going for Team Europe ahead of The Ryder Cup later this year.

As we await the reopening of Ireland’s museums, Ryan will also take a behind-the-scenes look through the treasure trove of historical gems in Ireland’s National Collection, including some of the most intriguing personal objects in Irish history.

Plus, Declan O’Rourke will be performing The Harbour from his brand-new album, Arrivals.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, April 9, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.